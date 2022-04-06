Lima man deemed not competent for trial to be monitored

Apr. 6—LIMA — The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities has agreed to develop a service plan for a Lima man who previously had been deemed incompetent to stand trial on a felony charge related to a home invasion and physical attack upon the homeowner last summer.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said Wednesday that Scott Brown, 23, will be placed on conditional release from the court's jurisdiction and that his progress will be monitored by the disabilities board.

In November 2021 Brown was found to be incompetent to stand trial following an evaluation performed by Dr. Massimo De Marchis of the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton. De Marchis opined that Brown could not be restorable within one year. He said Brown "appears to be an intellectually-disabled individual subject to institutionalization by court order," according to court documents.

At that time Brown was referred to the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for further evaluation.

Kohlrieser said that since that time Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill and Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines have worked in unison in an attempt to find the best solution for Brown while also assuring public safety. The judge thanked the attorneys for working together to come up with a satisfactory resolution.

Brown was indicted by a grand jury in August 2021 on a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony with an attached firearm specification. The indictment alleges that on or about June 25 Brown did trespass in an occupied structure with the intent to commit a criminal offense and that he brandished a firearm while doing so.

On June 25 police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Union Street in reference to a burglary and fight in progress. Upon their arrival, they spoke to the resident of the home, Sabrina Budd, who said she was lying in bed when she heard someone at the door, according to court records.

The person at the door was N'Dia Elliott, the ex-girlfriend of Budd's current boyfriend, Robert Manley. Police said Elliott and her brother — Scott Brown — entered the home and attacked Budd. Brown reportedly produced a gun during the attack before he and Elliott fled the scene. Both were later apprehended.

Brown told police he entered the residence but denied pointing a gun at anyone.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.