Lima man faces gross sexual imposition charges in Auglaize County

Aug. 16—WAPAKONETA — Court proceedings have temporarily stalled for a Lima man charged in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court with 10 sex-related charges, several of which allege sexual contact with juveniles under the age of 13.

Matthew Risch, 43, was arrested July 25 following his indictment by an Auglaize County grand jury on three counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies; one count of attempted gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree; four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, fourth-degree felonies; and two misdemeanor counts of public indecency.

The gross sexual conduct charges allege that Risch engage or attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13. The public indecency counts allege the Lima man exposed himself to the victim or victims.

Most of the alleged acts reportedly took place in Auglaize County between March 10 and 13 of this year. Other incidents are said to have taken place last October, according to the indictment.

Following his arrest Risch was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond. That bond was revoked, however, within a week after Risch allegedly violated the terms of his release by being on the premises where minors live, work or attend school.

He was released on a $100,000 bond and was ordered by the court to obtain legal counsel by Aug. 14. As of Wednesday court officials had no record that Risch had yet obtained a lawyer.

No further court hearings are scheduled at this time.