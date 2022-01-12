Lima man faces prison time after pleading to drug counts

Jan. 11—LIMA — A Lima man faces mandatory prison time when he is sentenced next month for the possession and sale of cocaine.

Kendrick Sanders, 42, of Lima, entered pleas of guilty Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to incidents that prosecutors occurred in March 2019.

Sanders was indicted in August 2020 on a second-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine and a fifth-degree felony count of trafficking in cocaine. The possession charge included a specification for the forfeiture of $830.

The case has dragged on since that time through three changes in defense attorneys and numerous court filings.

The indictment against Sanders alleges that on March 14, 2019, he possessed cocaine in excess of 20 grams and offered for sale an amount less than five grams.

A jury trial for Sanders was scheduled to begin Tuesday but was postponed late last week when attorneys notified the court that an apparent resolution to the case was at hand.

Judge Jeffrey Reed told Sanders on Tuesday that the second-degree felony count carries a mandatory prison term of between two and eight years.