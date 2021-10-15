Lima man formally charged with murder

Oct. 15—LIMA — An Allen County grand jury this week returned an indictment against a Lima man, charging him with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Davion Latson last month.

Demarco Morris, 33, of Lima, was also indicted on two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies with firearm specifications, and the discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony.

During a probable cause hearing last month in Lima Municipal Court, Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte testified officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South Perry Street shortly before midnight Sept. 5 in reference to a potential homicide.

At almost the same time, Stechschulte testified, police were alerted to a one-vehicle traffic accident at the corner of Perry and North streets. Those incidents proved to be related when it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Davion Latson, had been shot in the abdomen and died as a result of those injuries.

Officers learned a fight had taken place at the South Perry Street location some 20 minutes before police were called. Stechschulte testified witnesses said Morris had been involved in an altercation with Michael Latson, the father of Davion.

Michael Latson left the scene but a short time later a vehicle, reportedly driven by Davion Latson, pulled up outside the South Perry Street residence. Shots rang out, according to witnesses, and "Demarco Morris was believed to be the shooter," Stechschulte testified.

Three shots were fired, according to court documents, and Davion Latson was struck in the left side of his abdomen. He drove away but died within a few blocks of the scene.

Morris was found several hours later hiding in a shed and was taken into custody.