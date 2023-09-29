Lima man found with cocaine accepts deal

Sep. 29—LIMA — A Lima man faces a minimum of 11 years behind bars when he is sentenced as a major drug offender in approximately two months.

Prosecutors intend to argue for an even prison longer sentence for Darius Bailey at that Nov. 30 sentencing hearing, which will focus heavily on the issue of whether two of the most serious charges should merge for purposes of sentencing.

Bailey, 26, entered into a plea agreement drafted by prosecutors Friday that called for him to plead guilty to the possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony that includes a major drug offender specification that requires the court to impose a mandatory 11-year prison sentence. The charge also includes specifications for the forfeiture of a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and $8,541 in cash. As part of the plea deal Bailey also pleaded guilty to another cocaine possession charge, a felony of the first degree, and having weapons under disability.

In exchange for this plea, prosecutors dismissed a count of the possession of a fentanyl-related compound and all remaining specifications attached to the aforementioned counts.

According to a statement issued by the Allen County Sheriff's Office following the March raid, Bailey and his 3-year-old son were present in the home when the task force found the suspected cocaine and money, as well as a handgun, suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and electronics.

The task force seized everything found, with the drugs forwarded to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation lab for analysis.

Defense attorney Tom Kollin said Friday that he intends to argue at the time of sentencing that the two possession of cocaine charges should merge and that any other ruling would constitute double jeopardy for his client. Prosecutors will argue against the proposed merger.

While the major drug offender specification on one of the counts requires a mandatory maximum sentence, the remaining possession charge carries a prison sentence of between 3-11 years. A court ruling in favor of the merger would discard one of the counts for purposes of sentencing.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser continued Bailey's bond following his plea on Friday, but amended it to include electronic monitoring and house arrest.