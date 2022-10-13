Lima man found guilty in hammer attack

Oct. 13—LIMA — Jurors in the trial of Joshua Stevens, the Lima resident charged with two counts of felonious assault for allegedly striking another man with a hammer, deliberated for less than 90 minutes Wednesday before returning guilty verdicts on both counts.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will sentence Stevens, 32, on Nov. 28 on a single second-degree felony count after ruling the two charges should merge for sentencing purposes.

Prosecutors maintained during the two-day trial that Stevens knowingly caused physical harm to Lima resident Ralph Dewitt by striking him with hammer during an altercation earlier this year.

Dewitt testified Tuesday that on May 2 of this year he and his brother were helping a man start his car when "some guy crawled out from under the car and hit the throttle." Dewitt said the person, whom he did not know, had a "three-pointed crown tattoo" above his eye. The two exchanged words but no altercation took place.

Later that evening the man showed up outside Dewitt's home on East Second Street in Lima. He said he was struck with a hammer and, after chasing his attacker into a nearby alley, found it to be the same man with the crown tattoo.

Stevens has a tattoo that matches that description.

Dewitt was taken to Memorial Health System for treatment of his wounds, which included one stitch to his forehead.

Stevens testified on his own behalf Wednesday morning and offered differing accounts of what happened on May 2. In his closing remarks to jurors, Steve Chamberlain from the Allen County Public Defenders Office said the state had failed to present evidence sufficient to convict his client.

"It's the government's job to convince you (of Stevens' guilt) and I don't think they've done that job to the degree necessary to convict my client of felonious assault."

He asked jurors to consider a legal alternative at their disposal and convict Stevens of simple assault instead.

Story continues

"There was no medical evidence presented to you, and I can argue that there was no 'serious' physical harm to Mr. Dewitt," Chamberlain said. "And there were two different theories on how the hammer was produced and the state failed to prove their case.

"I would ask you to find my client guilty of the lesser included charge."

Jurors rejected that request.