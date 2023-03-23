Lima man gets 15 years prison for sexually assaulting minor

Mar. 23—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to 15 years prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life for sexually abusing a 13-year-old family member in 2022.

Levi Oglesbee, 33, pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree felony sexual battery on Thursday in exchange for the dismissal of six other counts. He will register as a Tier III sex offender once released from prison.

A trial in the case was set to begin on Tuesday next week, but Oglesbee decided to resolve the case otherwise.

Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Everhart said that Oglesbee had assaulted the girl vaginally and orally.

Allen County Common Pleas Judge Terri Kohlrieser said it is clear from a victim impact statement written by the minor's mother that the girl suffered serious psychological harm as a result of the abuse. She said the girl is receiving therapy, and the mother is scared for her safety.

Oglesbee is ordered to pay court costs. He will receive 170 days of jail time credit for time served.