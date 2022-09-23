Lima man gets 3 years prison for meth charges

Sep. 23—LIMA — A Lima man who pleaded guilty to two drug charges in August will spend at least three years in prison for the convictions.

Steven Friend, 36, is convicted of illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Friend said he was a methamphetamine user and had decided to make his own to avoid the expense of purchasing it from someone else. He has a history of criminal convictions and drug and alcohol abuse, according to his public defender Carroll Creighton.

Creighton said despite this history, Friend shows "genuine remorse" for his crimes and a willingness to better his life in the future.

"I want to formally apologize for the wrong I have committed against society," Friend said.

He said in prison, he will continue taking classes to get his GED as well as take part in drug and alcohol classes. He hopes to enroll in college classes once he finishes his GED.

"Education is a very important part of my future path," Friend said.