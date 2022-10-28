Lima man gets 4 years prison for fentanyl conviction

Oct. 28—LIMA — A Lima man will spend four years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony.

Jaylen Moore, 22, was sentenced to four to six years in prison Friday afternoon. He received a $7,500 fine, but it was waived after he filed an affidavit of indigency stating he could not pay it.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said Moore was lucky to be alive; he'd overdosed on a large amount of the drugs.

Moore is ordered to pay court costs. He receive 176 days of jailtime credit — almost six months.