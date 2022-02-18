Lima man gets 5-year prison stint for parking lot assault

Feb. 17—LIMA — A Lima man who choked a woman to the point of unconsciousness and then violently threw her to the ground outside a Dollar General store in the summer of 2021 was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of five years in prison.

Prosecutors played a video of the incident in Allen County Common Pleas Court prior to a sentencing hearing for George Crisp III that showed the July 9 assault of Jaytoria McWay in the parking lot of a Dollar General store at 310 N. Jameson Ave.

Crisp, 49, pleaded guilty last month to a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault in connection with that incident.

McWay on Thursday told Judge Terri Kohlrieser the attack left her with lingering brain trauma that continues to this day. She told the judge she spent 21 days in the hospital for what she described as "massive head injuries."

Crisp and McWay reportedly were involved in a brief romantic relationship when the incident occurred.

Kohlrieser, reading from a pre-sentence report, said Crisp struck McWay after she had slapped his 6-year-old son, who reportedly had "done something" to McWay's 1-year old child in the back seat of a vehicle in which they in. A dispute ensued, leading to the physical attack on McWay.

"What I went through, I want no other female to go through," McWay said on Thursday. "What he did to me ... I did not deserve that."

Crisp acknowledged that he "over-reacted" when he attacked McWay.

"I'm sorry about that, but I can't change the past," Crisp told the judge.

Crisp's attorney, Chima Ekeh, argued there were discrepancies in the injuries suffered by McWay and those outlined in medical reports furnished by prosecutors. He said the medical reports make no mention of trauma or bleeding on the brain but simply refer to "abrasions and contusions" suffered by the woman.

"We agree she suffered physical harm, but not to the extent that is being bandied about in court today," Ekeh said.

In an unrelated case, Crisp was also sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail on a misdemeanor charge of attempted disseminating of materials harmful to minors. That sentence will run concurrently with that imposed on the felonious assault charge.

