Lima man gets 5 years probation for threatening judge

Nov. 8—LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser in a video posted online was sentenced to five years on community control Monday.

Ronald Collins, 49, was convicted of retaliation, a third-degree felony, and attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony, for threatening a public servant "involved in a civil or criminal action or proceeding" on March 31. According to police, the man was angry following unrelated court proceedings.

Collins is ordered to pay court costs and stay away from the people he threatened and their families.