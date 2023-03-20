Lima man gets 5 years prison for cousin's overdose death

Mar. 20—LIMA — A Lima man who pleaded guilty in February to causing the overdose death of his cousin in June was sentenced to five years in prison at a hearing Monday.

Shane Conrad, 34, was sentenced for first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter for giving fentanyl to Jarrod Conrad on June 16, 2022, causing his death.

William Kluge, Conrad's lawyer, said the victim and the defendant were "like brothers," and had gotten together that day to drink — something the two of them did regularly. He said at some point, Conrad went to the victim's house to pick up some drugs for them to take, and he gave them to his cousin.

Kluge said the men took the drugs, and his cousin was sitting on the couch when Conrad left. At some point after Conrad's departure, Jarrod Conrad took the rest of the drugs and overdosed.

During the hearing, Conrad apologized to his aunt and uncle, and said he'll have to cope with his actions for the rest of his life. He said he accepts full responsibility and would like to move forward positively.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said the situation is a "heartbreaking tragedy for two families," and no sentence can solve Jarrod Conrad's death.

Reed said Shane Conrad has a history of drug-related crimes, demonstrating a pattern of substance abuse. He said he believes he shows genuine remorse.

Conrad is ordered to pay court costs. He served 120 days jail time — for which he will receive credit toward his sentence.