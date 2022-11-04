Lima man gets 8 years prison for fentanyl possession

Nov. 4—LIMA — A Lima man will spend at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony.

Jason Clapper, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday morning after negotiations with the state resulted in a change in the code section of the charge. He was orignally charged with possessing more than 90 grams of the substance but it was amended to between 20 and 50 grams, lowering the prison sentence.

Clapper is ordered to give up $9,138 of money found by police to have been gained from or used to facilitate the offense. He was also given a $10,000 fine and must pay court costs.

Clapper will receive 87 days of jailtime credit. He will lose the right to own or possess a firearm.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said no one was harmed from the fentanyl. When he asked Clapper why he was dealing, the man replied that he was "trying to fund my own use" of the drug.