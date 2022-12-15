Lima man gets almost 5 years for burglary, grand theft

Dec. 14—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to almost five years in prison for a burglary in which more than $40,000 was taken from the victim.

Kevin Hill, 51, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony grand theft and third-degree felony grand theft of firearms on Wednesday. Police believe others were involved in the Sept. 2, 2021 robbery, and Hill said someone "possibly" informed him that the victim, John Miller, had a large amount of money in his home.

Miller said Wednesday that he was helping his son who had broken his neck, which was why he had the money in his home. Hill was ordered to pay Miller $43,000 in restitution.

Hill said he takes full responsibility for his actions and he apologized to the court. He said he "never saw" the money that was taken but did participate in the burglary.

One firearm was recovered by police. Hill will lose the right to own or have a firearm.

Hill is ordered to pay court costs. He will be eligible to apply for judicial release in six months.