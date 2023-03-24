Lima man gets prison for burglary, attempted violation of protection order

Mar. 24—LIMA — Demarkus Hardison was in the courtroom of Judge Terri L. Kohlrieser to be sentenced for burglary and attempted violation of a protection order. The defendant pled guilty on February 23.

The court at that time ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. Both attorneys were able to review the resulting investigation and had no comments. The judge then asked about restitution. There were $700 dollars in damages involved in the incident.

The defendant addressed the court recounting the events that led to his arrest and guilty plea and apologizing for his behavior that day.

Hardison was on post-release control at the time of the incident. Hardison was sentenced on Friday to 4 to 6 years for the burglary charge and 12 months for the charge of attempting to violate a protection order. He was also ordered to serve the remaining 783 days of the post-release control as part of his prison time.

