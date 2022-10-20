Lima man gets prison for burglary

Oct. 20—LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning.

Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.

Laws was placed on house arrest following his conviction, but he violated the terms and was arrested Sept. 14.

Laws' public defender, Carroll Creighton, said Thursday that Laws' relationship with the victim "facilitated the offense."

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said the victim texted Laws the night before the offense to invite him over, but he didn't respond. She said the victim woke up early the next morning to Laws in her home.

Laws will receive 111 days of jailtime credit.

Laws has a prior felony conviction, as well as juvenile and misdemeanor convictions. The misdemeanors were committed while Laws was out on bond for the Aug. 5, 2021 offense.

Kohlrieser said at age 19, Laws is building a potentially extensive criminal record.

"This court is very concerned about Mr. Laws and the path he is heading down," Kohlrieser said.

