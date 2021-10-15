Lima man gets prison time following obscenity-laced tirades

Oct. 15—LIMA — Attorney Steve Chamberlain of the Allen County Public Defenders Office started off his portion of a sentencing hearing Friday by telling Judge Terri Kohlrieser that his client has some anger issues.

Kenneth Scott then proved his court-appointed attorney to be correct — in no uncertain terms — by unleashing continual, expletive-laced rants aimed at his attorney, the judge and the criminal justice system in general.

Scott more than once during his sentencing hearing demanded to be taken back to his cell. When he finally got his wish, it was to start a prison sentence of what will be at least seven years behind bars.

A grand jury indicted Scott, 31, in December on charges of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony that included a three-year firearm specification, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Last month a motion filed by Chamberlain suggested Scott was not competent to stand trial. Kohlrieser, after studying exhibits submitted by the parties, ruled the Lima man competent. One day later, Scott entered guilty pleas to the charge contained in the indictment.

According to court documents, officers with the Lima Police Department responded Nov. 1, 2020, to the 1100 block of South Central Avenue in Lima to a dispute involving a gun. Upon their arrival, officers made contact with Scott and Michael Watkins.

Watkins told police a female had a video of the altercation. Officers viewed the video and saw Scott and Watkins arguing. According to court documents, Scott then walked into a camper and emerged with a .22 Walther semi-automatic pistol in his hand. He discharged the weapon into the ground and then pointed it at Watkins before the pair then got into a physical altercation.

"It was (bleeping) self defense," Scott said during Friday's hearing. "You didn't do your (expletive) job, Steve," he said to Chamberlain.

Turning his attention to Kohlrieser, the profanities continued.

"You violated my rights. I have a right to fire two attorneys. Get me the (expletive) out of here," the defendant said.

The judge responded, "Mr. Scott, shut your mouth," to no avail.