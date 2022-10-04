Lima man gets probation for trespassing, eating banana

Oct. 4—LIMA — A Lima man with a criminal record will spend four years on community control for breaking into a woman's home and eating a banana.

Bradley Dietrich, 57, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary Monday morning for trespassing into a home while under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Aug. 4.

Dietrich, who has a history of substance abuse, said following the death of his mother, he relapsed, drinking heavily and taking Xanax. He said he doesn't remember the incident because he was "blacked out" but remembers being arrested.

Dietrich was previously charged with second-degree felony burglary, but the charge was reduced and a joint sentencing recommendation was made by both Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell and Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill.

Dietrich must enroll in the WORTH Center, a treatment facility, before beginning his probation. He is ordered to stay away from the victim, whom he said he had never met before the incident.

Caldwell said the victim saw Dietrich in her home around 2:40 a.m. that morning and called the police, who found him "highly intoxicated" in the kitchen. He had told the woman he had a gun in a duffel bag outside her door, and credit cards belonging to the residents of the home that had been in a vehicle outside were found in his pockets.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said there was no physical harm to the victim, and Dietrich has a "terrible past record." He said he believes he shows remorse for his crime and community control along with substance abuse treatment should rehabilitate him.

Dietrich is ordered to pay court costs and will remain in jail until a bed opens up at the WORTH Center for him to begin treatment.

