Lima man gets six years for aggravated robbery

Dec. 14—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on Tuesday morning.

Christopher Dadisman, 24, pleaded guilty to stealing items, including a gun, from Rafael Valez's car in a hotel parking lot on Sept. 25. He will be eligible to apply for judicial release in three years and six months.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell said Dadisman was on community control for another crime on Sept. 25.

Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain said Dadisman understand what he did was wrong and that his drug addiction has caused him to make bad decisions. He said Dadisman has all the tools he needs to control his addiction; he just needs to learn how to use them.

Dadisman said he feels bad for what he did and fought hard to maintain his sobriety, ultimately failing.

"I'm sorry to my grandma, too, for letting her down," Dadisman said.

Dadisman is ordered to pay court costs and will lose the right to own or obtain a firearm.