Lima man gets two decades behind bars for nude videos of minor

Dec. 14—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Wednesday to more than two decades behind bars for videos taken of a 14-year-old girl in various stages of nudity.

Steven Hobbs Jr., 41, of Lima, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on seven counts of the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, felonies of the second degree, and a single count of tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, Hobbs placed a recording device in the room of a 14-year-old female for the purpose of taking videos of the girl in a state of undress.

He admitted to police he had placed the camera inside a sock in the girl's room and watched subsequent videos for the purpose of sexual gratification.

The girl discovered the camera in March of this year at a residence in Elida and her mother contacted the Allen County Sheriff's Office, leading to Hobbs' arrest.

Hobbs was indicted by a grand jury in April on single counts of the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and tampering with evidence, felonies of the second- and third-degree, respectively.

In November a subsequent Bill of Information was filed by prosecutors charging Hobbs with seven counts of the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and one count of tampering with evidence. Hobbs pleaded guilty to all charges and the original indictment was dismissed.

Allen County Common Pleas Judge Terri Kohlrieser sentenced Hobbs to minimum prison terms of three years on each of the seven second-degree felony counts and ordered those sentences to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence on the tampering with evidence charge will be served concurrently.

Hobbs was labeled a Tier II sex offender and as such is required to register with local authorities every 180 days for 25 years following his release from prison.