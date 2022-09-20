Lima man gets two years prison for attempted kidnapping, assault

Sep. 20—LIMA — A local man will spend two to three years in prison for attempted kidnapping, a felony of the second degree, and attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.

Christopher Bratton, 30, was sentenced Monday morning after pleading guilty to amended charges on Aug. 15. He will receive 150 days of jail time credit and is ordered to pay court costs, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said.

According to court documents, Bratton attempted to take Angela Roldan from one location to another against her will, then attempted to assault her.

Bratton's public defender, Caroll Creighton, told Reed that Roldan has not indicated any fear for her life, and had asked him if he could get the charges against Bratton dismissed.

Creighton said Bratton and Roldan were at Marco's Pizza when the two got into a fight, resulting in Bratton getting scratched up — which he said was evident from security footage. However, Assistant County Prosecutor John Willamowski Jr. said he was not able to review the footage and only found documentation that Bratton had claimed he was injured from an unrelated fight with another man.

Bratton said Roldan was drunk and he took her home to her apartment, where the attempted assault happened.

Creighton said Bratton's relationship with the victim "facilitated the offense," to which Reed agreed. Reed said he believes this relationship, however, does not overcome the need for Bratton to spend time in prison.

"I just apologize, sir," Bratton told Reed. "I just would like another chance to show that I'm an upstanding citizen. This was a terrible incident and I wish it never happened."

