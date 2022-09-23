Lima man guilty of fentanyl possession

Sep. 23—LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the second degree.

Jaylen Moore, 22, faces 4 years in prison for the conviction according to negotiations with the state. He will face at least a $7,500 fine and will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.

Moore was previously charged under a different code section of the law that made the charge a first-degree felony, but after negotiations it was lowered to a second, which carries a lighter sentence for conviction.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m.