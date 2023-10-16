Lima man headed to prison for shooting into a residence

Oct. 16—LIMA — A 20-year-old Lima man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for his part in a May incident during which he and another man allegedly fired several gunshots into an apartment which ultimately proved to house someone other than their intended target.

Clarence Perkins was indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, a felony of the second degree that included a three-year gun specification, and a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability.

On Monday he entered into a negotiated agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the charge of discharging a firearm into a habitation and the attached specification. The remaining count was dismissed, as was a related probation violation charge. A 10-year prison sentence was part of the stipulated agreement.

Perkins was convicted last year on charges of tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon. He was sentenced to probation on each count and was still under community control at the time of his most recent brush with the law.

According to court documents, Lima police officers were dispatched in the early morning hours of May 13 to a residence on West Elm Street in reference to shots being fired into an apartment. The resident said surveillance video showed there were two shooters and police identified Perkins and Camron Chandler as the suspects.

While en route to the scene officers observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Elm Street at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Chandler, the driver, and a passenger in the sports utility vehicle were taken into custody and a loaded Glock 48 9mm handgun was located under the front passenger seat.

During interviews with investigators Chandler reportedly admitted his role in the incident, saying he fired three shots toward the back of the house after Perkins fired the first shots. He said both men used the same gun.

During his sentencing hearing, Perkins apologized to the victim, his family and Judge Terri Kohlrieser.

"You gave me a chance and I messed that up," Perkins told the judge.

Ironically, the alleged shooters were mistaken about the exact apartment where their intended target(s) would be located and fired at the wrong house.

Chandler last month rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors. On Monday a bench warrant was issued for his arrest after two alleged violations of his house arrest.