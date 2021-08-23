Lima man with history of car, credit card thefts avoids prison time

Aug. 23—LIMA — With an unlikely but possible prison sentence in excess of three decades hanging over his head, a 22-year-old Lima man was given the opportunity Monday to prove he can end a destructive pattern of credit card theft and stolen vehicles.

Instead of prison, Malachai Hamlin was ordered by Judge Jeffrey Reed to complete the WORTH Center community-based corrections program and to spend four years on probation on 18 felony counts ranging from a second-degree felony charge of burglary and a third-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs to five counts of the aggravated theft of a motor vehicle and multiple counts of theft of a credit card.

Hamlin was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $1,622.25 to four victims in the cases. According to the indictments, Hamlin stole vehicles from three different individuals in October 2020 and April and May of 2021. The credit card thefts occurred in April of this year.

Hamlin was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in May on five charges in three separate cases, and prosecutors at that time said additional charges were pending. The most serious of those counts was a charge of possession of a "controlled substance analogue," a first-degree felony that carried with it a major drug offender specification.

As part of a plea deal accepted by Hamlin, that count was replaced by a Bill of Information charge of aggravated possession of drugs (synthetic cannabis), a felony of the third degree.

Hamlin was indicted by a grand jury in June on six more felony counts spread out over two separate cases.