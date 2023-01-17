Lima man in hospital after Monday shooting

Jan. 16—LIMA — A Lima man is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Lima.

According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cory Adkins, 40, of Lima suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, Antrea Hardy, 46, of Lima, voluntarily turned himself in to police in connection with this incident. He is currently being held in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181 or the Lima Police main line at 419-227-4444.