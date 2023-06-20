Lima man indicted for April double murder

Jun. 20—LIMA — An Allen County grand jury has returned murder charges and other felony counts against Lima resident Kenyatta Washington in connection with the April shooting deaths of 27-year-old Romelo Blackman and 18-year-old John Dyes at a West McKibben Street residence.

The grand jury earlier this month returned charges against Washington that included aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony that includes a firearm specification; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated murder and one count of murder, each unclassified felonies.

Police believe Washington, 26, shot the two men shortly before midnight on April 22.

Washington was extradited to Allen County last month after detectives from the Lima Police Department traveled to Louisiana, where the Lima man was being held by police, to retrieve him.

His bond was set in Lima Municipal Court at $2 million. Washington called the high bond "ridiculous."

Investigators said at the time they believed there was a "possibility" that Washington was also involved in a shooting less than an hour earlier that evening on South Roberts Avenue that left Shondale Mayo Jr., 21, with gunshot wounds.