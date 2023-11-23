Lima man jailed after brief foot chase Wednesday

Nov. 22—LIMA — A Lima man is in custody after leading police on a brief chase Wednesday during which a firearm was discharged.

According to a statement issued by the Lima Police Department, around noon on Wednesday a Lima Police Department patrol officer initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Wayne and Metcalf streets. Instead of pulling over, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as D'Andre Thompson, 20, of Lima, fled from the officer.

Thompson accelerated to a high rate of speed for about three blocks, driving into the oncoming lane and passing several vehicles before quickly stopping the vehicle and beginning to flee on foot. During that time Thompson held a semi-automatic handgun in his hand and accidentally discharged the firearm. The bullet struck the vehicle Thompson had been driving. Thompson was apprehended in the 400 block of South Baxter Street and was taken into custody. The firearm was recovered and no one was injured during the incident, police said.

Thompson was transported to the Allen County Jail and held on weapons and willfully fleeing and alluding charges, in addition to other non-violent criminal and traffic offenses.