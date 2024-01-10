Lima man jailed in death of area woman

Jan. 9—LIMA — One person is in custody in connection with the death on Monday of a 76-year-old woman.

According to a statement from the Lima Police Department, officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. Monday to an address in the 1800 block of Mound Road in reference to a possible deceased person. Upon arrival officers found the female deceased. The female victim, whose name has not yet been released, had suffered multiple stab wounds to her torso.

The victim was transported to the Lucas County Coroner's Office with an autopsy pending.

After an extensive investigative search by police a suspect — Daniel Wood, 24, of Lima — was located operating the victim's stolen vehicle in the area of Market and Metcalf streets in Lima. Wood was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with suspicion of murder.

Any member of the public with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444, Detective Todd Jennings at 419-221-5228, Detective Jesse Harrod at 419-221-5296 or Detective Sergeant Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291.