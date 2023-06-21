Lima man jailed following task force raids Wednesday

Jun. 21—LIMA — A Lima man is in custody on a preliminary charge of possession of fentanyl following the execution of a pair of search warrants in Lima.

According to a statement from the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force — in a joint effort with the FBI's North West Ohio Safe Streets Task Force — on Wednesday served two narcotics-related residential search warrants in the 400 block of East Third Street and the 600 block of East Fifth Street.

The searches yielded approximately 188 grams of suspected fentanyl, 38 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 66 grams of suspected powder cocaine and 950 grams of suspected marijuana. Also seized were $3,374 in U.S. currency, four handguns and drug paraphernalia.

Marion Wilkins, 48, was taken into custody during the search warrants and is currently being held at the Allen County jail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, officials said.

Assistance was provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and the Lima Police Department SWAT Team. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force is currently comprised of investigators and detectives from the Allen County Sheriff's Office, Lima Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.