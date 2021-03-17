Lima man left holding the bag gets prison time

Mar. 17—LIMA — Desmond Foster was literally left holding the bag. Now he's headed to prison because of it.

A judge sentenced the 24-year-old Lima man to four years in prison after accepting a deal from prosecutors that called for him to plead guilty to reduced charges in his case.

A grand injury indicted Foster in November on two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, felonies of the first degree. In February, he entered guilty pleas to a bill of information charging him with tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, each third-degree felonies.

Part of the agreement called for Foster to receive a four-year sentence. Judge Jeffrey Reed honored that agreed sentence on Tuesday.

Foster's attorney, Kenneth Rexford, said his client was "taken advantage of" when he agreed to take temporary possession of a bag of drugs for a friend.

"So somebody just had you hold a bag of dope for him?" Reed asked the defendant.

Foster replied, "Yes, sir."

The incidents occurred last September.

Rexford told the judge that Foster "is a young man with a lot of promise" who will be successful in life "if you give him that chance."

Foster apologized to his family members, many of whom were in the courtroom, and accepted responsibility for his actions.

Reed said Foster will be eligible to request judicial release six months after arriving at prison.

"I will give consideration to that request," the judge said, but only if Foster complies with prison rules and stays out of trouble.