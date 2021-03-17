Lima man left holding the bag gets prison time

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 17—LIMA — Desmond Foster was literally left holding the bag. Now he's headed to prison because of it.

A judge sentenced the 24-year-old Lima man to four years in prison after accepting a deal from prosecutors that called for him to plead guilty to reduced charges in his case.

A grand injury indicted Foster in November on two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, felonies of the first degree. In February, he entered guilty pleas to a bill of information charging him with tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, each third-degree felonies.

Part of the agreement called for Foster to receive a four-year sentence. Judge Jeffrey Reed honored that agreed sentence on Tuesday.

Foster's attorney, Kenneth Rexford, said his client was "taken advantage of" when he agreed to take temporary possession of a bag of drugs for a friend.

"So somebody just had you hold a bag of dope for him?" Reed asked the defendant.

Foster replied, "Yes, sir."

The incidents occurred last September.

Rexford told the judge that Foster "is a young man with a lot of promise" who will be successful in life "if you give him that chance."

Foster apologized to his family members, many of whom were in the courtroom, and accepted responsibility for his actions.

Reed said Foster will be eligible to request judicial release six months after arriving at prison.

"I will give consideration to that request," the judge said, but only if Foster complies with prison rules and stays out of trouble.

Recommended Stories

  • Recovery in UK bookings unaffected by AstraZeneca setback, airlines say

    A recovery in UK travel bookings appears undimmed by the suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine elsewhere in Europe, airlines said on Tuesday, as the setback threatens to delay immunisation campaigns in affected countries. France, Germany, Italy and 10 other EU states have paused vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot pending the investigation of unusual cases of cerebral thrombosis in a small number of people who had received it. If sustained, the suspension could hamper efforts to bring the pandemic under control and exit lockdowns, particularly in countries such as France whose vaccination plans rely heavily on supplies from AstraZeneca.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Growing concerns over new COVID variants

    Experts say new variants of the virus could make current vaccines less effective. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the latest.

  • US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

    Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election, according to a declassified intelligence assessment that found broad efforts by the Kremlin and Iran to shape the outcome of the race but ultimately no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process. The report released Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence represents the most detailed assessment of the array of foreign threats to the 2020 election.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Australia March 4 Justice: Thousands march against sexual assault

    The wave of protests follow a backlash to the government's response to rape allegations.

  • WHO urges countries to use AstraZeneca vaccine

    The WHO appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide. WHO Director-General Tedros said systems were in place to protect public health.Portugal joined Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway and several other countries in halting the use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over possible serious side-effects.The WHO said there was no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, with Oxford University.The EU's EMA medicines regulator said it would meet on Thursday to analyse the situation and reaffirmed its view that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks. The EMA will assess the information gathered into whether the AstraZeneca shot contributed to thromboembolic events (blood clots) in those inoculated.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • 'It's a great vaccine': Donald Trump recommends supporters get COVID-19 vaccine as polls show hesitancy

    Trump also noted that "a lot of those people" who don't want the vaccine "voted for me, frankly. "

  • Mass Shooting at Georgia Asian Massage Parlors Leaves 8 Dead, Suspect Arrested

    At least eight people have died, four of them of Asian descent, after shootings at three massage parlors near Atlanta, police said on Tuesday. What happened: Three people were fatally shot at one spa in northeast Atlanta, and a fourth person was killed at a different spa across the street, according to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. UPDATE: Atlanta police tell us a total of four Asian women were shot and killed.

  • Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan - and hopes she runs for US president in 2024

    Donald Trump has said he is “not a fan” of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her. Mr Trump, during a 30-minute call to Fox News, said he did not like the way the Duchess had spoken of the Royal family and the Queen, whom he called a “tremendous person”. Asked by a Fox host about reports Meghan had met with “Democratic operatives” about a possible 2024 bid, Mr Trump said: "I hope that happens because if that happened, I think I would have an even stronger feeling toward running. I am not a fan of Meghan." In one of his lengthiest interviews since leaving the White House in late January, Mr Trump remained non-committal, however, about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office. "Based on every poll, they want me to run again," he said. "But we're going to take a look and we'll see,” suggesting he would wait until after certain Senate races.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsBiden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms harassment accusationsThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • A baby girl born to a partially vaccinated healthcare worker has COVID-19 antibodies

    A Florida woman gave birth three weeks after her first COVID-19 shot. The baby may be first reported case to have antibodies from her mom's vaccine.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • 2 people died after a massive fireworks explosion rocked a Southern California neighborhood

    The smoke from the explosion could be seen from as far away as Anaheim, which is about an hour's drive away from Ontario.

  • Biden backs filibuster reform after top Senate Republican says Democrats would pay if it's scrapped

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday backed reforming, rather than scrapping, the filibuster after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that ending the long-standing Senate procedure that can block partisan legislation would bring the Democratic president's agenda to a standstill. Top Democrats, including the two highest-ranking party members in the Senate, have stepped up rhetoric in recent days about the future of the filibuster, which requires support from 60 of the chamber's 100 members to pass most legislation -- effectively giving power to the minority party in a closely-divided chamber. The parliamentary custom has long been seen as a mechanism requiring bipartisan consensus that distinguishes the Senate from the House of Representatives, where only a simple majority is needed to pass legislation.

  • A Broward school mourns after plane crashes into teacher aide’s SUV and kills her son

    Students and teachers at Hollywood Hills Elementary School are mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy whose mother is a beloved teacher’s aide at the school, according to the head of the Broward Teachers Union.

  • Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

    An Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money, according to a court document and one of the girlfriend's relatives. Malik Halfacre, 25, was being held Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on four preliminary counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Halfacre's girlfriend was critically wounded.