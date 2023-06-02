Lima man mulls plea deal from prosecutors

Jun. 2—LIMA — A Lima man charged with breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend received an offer from prosecutors to resolve his case prior to a scheduled July 31 trial date.

Jacob Hagerman, 41, appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing in his case. He was indicted in April on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Both charges include repeat violent offender specifications.

An offer placed on the record by Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines calls for Hagerman to plead guilty to an amended charge of burglary as well as the felonious assault charges. Both are second-degree felonies. In exchange for the pleas, the state would dismiss the repeat violent offender specifications, Thines said.

The offer will remain on the table until 4:30 p.m. June 26.

Carroll Creighton from the Allen County Public Defenders Office said he would discuss the offer with his client.

"We'd like some time to think about it," he told Judge Terri Kohlrieser.

According to court records, the Allen County Sheriff's Office responded at 7 a.m. March 4 to Lot 94 at 1800 Reservoir Road in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Upon their arrival, deputies noticed the entry door of the residence had been broken in half.

They made contact with Grant Keysor, the occupant of the home, who said he and his girlfriend, Ariana Daily, the owner of the residence, were in bed when they heard someone banging on the walls and window and screaming Daily's name. The man was identified as Hagerman.

Keysor told police Hagerman was asked to leave but continued to kick the door until he was able to gain entry. Hagerman reportedly had a screwdriver in his hand and lunged at Keysor as if to stab him.

Eventually Hagerman left the area but was later located and arrested, court records show.