Lima man pleads to drug charges

Mar. 3—LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty on Thursday to four of 10 drug-related criminal charges hanging over his head, including a first-degree felony count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Martrevus Godsey, 36, faces a wide range of possible time in prison when he is sentenced April 21 in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

In addition to pleading guilty to the corrupt activity charge, as part of a negotiated settlement with prosecutors, Godsey also entered guilty pleas to the aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony that contained specifications for the forfeiture of three handguns and $186 in cash. The negotiated plea deal also called for Godsey to plead guilty to third-degree felony counts of having weapons under disability and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. The latter charge includes the forfeiture of $1,462.

The aggravated possession of drug charge to which Godsey pleaded guilty stated the Lima man was in possession of a Schedule II drug, Oxycodone, in an amount in excess of five times the bulk amount.

The state dismissed six counts of the indictment returned against Godsey, including three counts of trafficking in cocaine and single counts of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Godsey was first indicted by the grand jury in July 2021 on 14 felony charges, but that indictment was amended in December and reduced to 10 counts.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.