Lima man pleads guilty to assault, firearm specification

Mar. 24—LIMA — Andrea Hardy entered a plea of guilty in the common pleas court of Judge Terri L. Kohlrieser. The plea of guilty was to a felonious assault charge in the second degree with a three-year firearm specification.

Judge Kohlrieser then took the time to discuss in detail with the defendant the implications that a guilty plea might entail. The judge made it quite clear that the defendant could question the proceeding at any time.

Hardy pled guilty to one count of felonious assault as well as the firearm specification and in exchange the court would dismiss count two, a felonious assault of the 2nd degree and a third count of mishandling a firearm.

The judge explained the possible sentencing options that this choice could entail. The felonious assault charge could bring a minimum sentence of 2 to 8 years with a maximum of 12 years and a fine of $15,000. The firearms specification could add another 3 years.

After the lengthy explanation Hardy agreed to the plea deal. Sentencing will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

