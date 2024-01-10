Lima man pleads guilty to assaulting wife

Jan. 9—LIMA — A Lima man will be sentenced Feb. 26 for assaulting his wife and threatening her with a firearm last summer.

Isaiah Williams, 57, entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors Tuesday and avoided a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 16.

He was indicted by a grand jury in July on a single count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony that included a three-year firearm specification. In exchange for his guilty plea to the felonious assault charge the firearm specification was dismissed.

Court documents claim Williams and his wife were arguing over marital issues when he became "enraged" and began threatening his wife. He reportedly threw her on the bed and said he was going to force her to have sex with him and then kill her.

Williams reportedly pointed an unloaded revolver at the woman and pulled the trigger.