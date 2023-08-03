Lima man pleads guilty to assaulting woman during dispute

Aug. 3—LIMA — A Lima man charged in connection with an assault nearly a year ago that left a woman with substantial injuries on Thursday entered into a plea deal with prosecutors to resolve his case.

Rashawn Cannon, 26, will be sentenced Sept. 18 in Allen County Common Pleas Court on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony which includes a one-year firearm specification, and a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability following his plea. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a repeat violent offender specification and a second count of weapons under disability.

Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell said the state will make no sentencing recommendations but will likely seek restitution on behalf of the victim in the case.

Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Cannon, who faces a mandatory minimum of three years in prison and could spend a decade behind bars.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Aug. 6, 2022, Melia Dershem and her boyfriend, Cameron Lott, were involved in an argument in the 600 block of Prospect Avenue in Lima. When the argument turned physical Cannon stepped in and attempted to stop the incident.

An affidavit prepared by Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte indicates shots were fired inside the residence by Lott, who then fled. Cannon went outside with a weapon of his own.

Dershem told police that Cannon had told her the incident was her fault and that he threatened to kill her before striking her in the face with his gun. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was diagnosed with a broken nose and in need of dental work that would require a specialist.

Cannon initially claimed it was Lott who had caused the damage to Dershem's face. He denied threatening the woman or pointing a gun at her.

An Aug. 29 trial date had been set for Cannon.