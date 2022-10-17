Lima man pleads guilty to assaulting man

Oct. 17—LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Monday morning to felonious assault with a knife in July 2021.

Matthew Beck, 41, who was born in Hanover Germany, was charged with two counts of felonious assault on Bruce Tucker on July 31, 2021. After negotiations with the state, one count was dismissed.

Beck, who previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, said Monday that he did assault Tucker with a knife.

Beck faces prison time or community control, and up to a $15,000 fine. He will be ordered to pay any restitution of which Tucker asks.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed before sentencing on Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.

