Lima man pleads guilty to attempted rape of minor

Oct. 28—LIMA — A 21-year-old Lima man accepted a proposal offered by prosecutors Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the attempted rape of a minor.

Tyree Watson faces mandatory prison time when he is sentenced Dec. 16.

Watson was indicted in September on charges of rape, a felony of the first degree; gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and having weapons under disability, also a felony of the third degree.

As part of the deal with prosecutors he agreed to plead guilty to an amended count of attempted rape, also a first-degree felony, and the weapons under disability charge. The state agreed to dismiss the gross sexual imposition count.

The original rape charge alleged that on or about July 1 through Aug. 5 of this year Watson did engage in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old. No other details of the case were available after the probable cause affidavit for Watson's arrest was ordered sealed by Lima Municipal Court Judge Tammie Hursh.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Watson will be labeled a Tier 3 sex offender and as such will be required to register with the authorities every 90 days for life.