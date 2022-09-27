Lima man pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping, domestic violence

Sep. 27—LIMA — A Harrod man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree.

Craig Stauffer, 54, was originally charged with kidnapping, felonious assault and domestic violence of Patricia Wolford on July 2. He was accused of using a knife for the crime. The kidnapping charge was lowered to attempted kidnapping and the assault charge was dismissed after negotiations with the state.

Stauffer faces two to 13 years in prison or community control. He may be forced to pay a fine of up to $20,000 for the convictions.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed before Stauffer's sentencing on Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.