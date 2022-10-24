Lima man pleads guilty to burglary

Oct. 24—LIMA — A Lima man faces prison time or community control after he pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, Monday afternoon.

Martel Butler, 38, was originally charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but pleaded to an amended charge after discussions with the state.

According to the indictment, Butler trespassed into the home of Megan Kindle on July 8 of this year. Because the charge was reduced to burglary, the portion of the charge about inflicting, attempting or threatening to inflict harm on Kindle will no longer be considered.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said Butler faces a presumptive prison sentence with a two to eight-year minimum sentence. He said if Butler proves prison is unnecessary, he will serve community control.

Reed ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed before sentencing on Dec. 12 at 8:30 a.m.