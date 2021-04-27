Lima man pleads guilty to drug counts
Apr. 27—LIMA — A Lima man scheduled to stand trial in Allen County Common Pleas Court next week in connection with a 2020 shooting in Lima on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to four drug-related charges pending against him.
Cameron Rogers, 30, of Lima, appeared for a change-of-plea hearing and pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine, felonies of the fourth and fifth degree. Two of the trafficking counts alleged that Rogers sold or offered to sell cocaine in an amount less than 5 grams at a location that was in the vicinity of a school. The possession charge included a specification for the forfeiture of $207 in drug proceeds.
The indictment alleged the incidents occurred between March 1 and June 1 of last year.
Judge Jeffrey Reed set a tentative sentencing date of June 7 but said that date hinged on two other cases pending against Rogers.
Rogers is scheduled to stand trial next week on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault in connection with a shooting that took place May 12 in Lima.
Lima police were dispatched shortly after noon to 216 W. O'Connor Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located Lamonda Pryor, 38, at the residence suffering from what was believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Defense attorney Steve Chamberlain filed a motion seeking to suppress and exclude from evidence any and all statements made to police by Rogers, but that motion was overruled. Chamberlain has since been replaced by attorney Kenneth Rexford as Rogers' attorney.
Rogers was also indicted by a grand jury in March of this year on a fourth-degree felony count of trafficking in cocaine.