Lima man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

Sep. 12—LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree.

Blake Kimmet, 24, was initially charged with a second-degree felony for selling illegal drugs in the vicinity of a school, according to the indictment. After discussions with his public defender, Steve Chamberlain and assistant county prosecutor Josh Carp, an agreement was made to drop the school specification, which dropped the charge from a second-degree to third-degree felony.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and set Kimmet's sentencing date for Nov. 3. Kimmet could face a maximum sentence of 36 months in prison or community control. He will receive a mandatory $5,000 to $10,000 fine and must pay $450 in restitution to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

According to the indictment, Kimmet sold or offered to sell psilocin, a hallucinogenic substance derived from certain types of mushrooms, on June 10, 2021. The amount of drug was considered to be "the bulk amount," but was less than five times that amount. Psilocin is considered a Schedule I drug, meaning it is highly addictive.

