Lima man pleads guilty to gang-related shooting

May 6—LIMA — A Lima man who has been linked to a Lima street gang will be sentenced June 30 after pleading guilty on Thursday to discharging a firearm into a residence nearly three years ago.

As part of an agreement between prosecutors and his defense attorney, Travis Cook, 27, of Lima, faces a recommended sentence of five years in prison for the second-degree felony.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser, who stressed that she is not required to follow that recommendation, ordered a pre-sentence investigation in the case.

According to court records, multiple gunshots were fired into a residence in the 1000 block of North Union Street on the afternoon of June 26, 2019. A resident told police that someone shot into the home while it was occupied by Zaniah Williams.

Williams reportedly was in the living room when she heard the shots. Evidence at the scene showed fresh glass on the front porch and a bullet hole through a security door and the entry door. There were spent .22 caliber shell casings on the street in front of the residence, court documents reveal.

A witness told police he heard the shots and observed a white male running past him before getting into a blue Chevy Cruz.

Detective Steve Stechschulte in his report of the incident said he was aware that the son of the resident at the home had previously been involved in an accidental shooting death of an individual associated with the North Side gang in Lima.

"Since that time the North Side gang affiliates have made threats toward him because they believed he did it on purpose," Stechschulte wrote.

The detective said he was aware of only a "couple" of white males associated with the North Side gang and that one of those males matched the description of the suspect in the case.

Cook was ultimately arrested after the witness identified him in a photo line-up.

