Lima man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in drug-related death

Feb. 9—LIMA — A Lima man accused of causing the death of his cousin in June 2022 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.

Shane Conrad, 34, pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony in exchange for the dismissal of second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs and fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs charges. According to the indictment, Conrad provided Jarrod Conrad with fentanyl on June 16, 2022, causing his death.

Conrad could be sentenced to up to 16 1/2 years in prison or community control. A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered to be completed before sentencing on March 20 at 8:30 a.m.