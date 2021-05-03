Lima man pleads guilty in rape of 13-year-old

May 3—LIMA — Hanging his head and speaking in a barely audible voice, a Lima man on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of rape involving a 13-year-old girl.

Curtis Soles, 41, accepted a deal from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony rape. As part of the negotiated deal, the prosecutor requested that any sentences be served concurrently.

Soles faces a maximum prison term of 11 years on each count. He will be labeled a Tier 3 sex offender and as such must register with local authorities every 90 days for life. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Soles and set sentencing for June 16.

The indictment against Soles, returned by a grand jury in February, alleged he compelled a 13-year-old female to submit to his sexual advances through the use of force last June 1 through Nov. 20. Court records provided no additional information surrounding the incidents.

According to court documents, Soles was named as a suspect in the case around Nov. 20 but could not be located. He was arrested in Russell County, Alabama, on Dec.29 on an outstanding warrant from Allen County.

In March a motion was filed in Allen County by Soles' attorney alleging that the Lima man's Fifth Amendment rights were violated by the failure of police to issue a Miranda warning prior to attempting to solicit statements from Soles while still in Alabama.

Prosecutors stated that in January officers from the Lima Police Department picked Soles up in Alabama and transported him back to Lima. While still in the parking lot of the Russell County jail, Officer Trent Kunkleman read Soles his Miranda rights, which was captured on an audio recording.

Soles was interviewed once back in Lima later that day and was once against issued his Miranda rights prior to being asked to discuss facts of the case, according to prosecutors.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser, after reviewing audio and video evidence, ruled last month that Soles' rights had not been violated, and there was no basis to keep his statements out of evidence.