Lima man pleads guilty to sexual conduct with minors

Jan. 24—LIMA — A Lima man faces the possibility of a lengthy stint behind bars after pleading guilty on Monday to five counts of gross sexual imposition involving minors.

James Spears, 58, will be sentenced March 7, for engaging in sexual conduct with two minors, each of whom were under the age of 13 at the time.

Spears, who entered the courtroom Monday with the aid of a walker, was indicted by a grand jury in September on 10 counts of gross sexual imposition, felonies of the third degree. As part of a deal reached with prosecutors, five of the counts were dismissed by the state. Prosecutors will make no recommendations at the time of sentencing on the amount of time behind bars the state feels is appropriate.

The possible prison sentence for gross sexual imposition convictions ranges from 12 to 60 months. Judge Jeffrey Reed will determine if the sentences will be served concurrently or consecutively.

Spears will be labeled as a Tier 2 sex offender and will be required to register with local authorities every 180 days for 25 years following his release from prison.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2014 and June of this year.