Lima man pleads guilty to significantly reduced charges

Jan. 25—LIMA — A Lima man facing single counts of kidnapping and strangulation pleaded guilty to reduced charges during a court appearance Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Nienche Ramirez, 31, of Lima, was indicted by a grand jury in December on charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; strangulation, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

It was alleged Ramirez held a female against her will and assaulted her over a period of several days.

During Thursday's hearing before Judge Terri Kohlrieser, Ramirez accepted an offer from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to single counts of attempted abduction and strangulation contained in a Bill of Information.

Both charges are fourth-degree felonies and carry maximum possible sentences of 18 months in prison. The judge could instead opt for a term of community control at the March 6 sentencing hearing. Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

According to court records, the Allen County Sheriff's Office received a 911 text stating "send help" the morning of Oct. 29. That message was followed by another text stating "nevermind."

Officers determined the site from which the text was placed and responded to that location. As police approached the residence, a female came outside wrapped in a blanket and got inside the car of another female.

Police learned the girl was being transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center as a result of a domestic violence incident. Officers responded to the hospital and interviewed the female, who said Ramirez, her boyfriend, had "beat the (expletive) out of her." Police reported seeing visible bruising consistent with the assault she described.

Officers returned to the home from which the 911 text originated and arrested Ramirez. A .38 caliber revolver was located inside the home atop a bed canopy.

The victim said Ramirez had assaulted her several times over a span of seven to 10 days and controlled her movements during that time. Ramirez denied any wrongdoing and denied owning a gun.

He was free on bail at the time in another case in which he allegedly fired shots at the victim and another woman, according to court records.