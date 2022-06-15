Lima man pleads not guilty to threatening judge

Jun. 15—LIMA — A Lima man who is accused of making threats against Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser after posting a Facebook video appeared in court Wednesday, entering a written plea of not guilty.

Ronald Collins, 49, was indicted by the grand jury in May on two counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony. Along with the plea, Collins also waived his right to a speedy trial during Wednesday's proceedings, which were presided over by retired Montgomery County Judge Gregory Singer, with Mercer County Prosecutor's Office attorney Matt Fox serving as special prosecutor.

The charges stem from a March 31 Facebook video in which Collins complained about a previous court proceeding in Kohlrieser's courtroom. Kohlrieser had granted a Civil Protection Order order requested by Bruce Monford against Collins. Collins then went on Facebook and, according to court records, angrily ranted against the decision, cursing and making what law enforcement interpreted as veiled threats against Monford and Kohlrieser.

Collins reportedly talked about the possibility of Monford "gettin' killed" while saying he was "not afraid of law enforcement, judges or anyone else because 'anyone can get it,'" according to an affidavit filed in support of Collins' arrest.

After the video was brought to the attention of the Lima Police Department, Collins was arrested and questioned, where he admitted that his rant was directed at Monford and Kohlrieser, according to court records. Collins also maintained that he had no intention of following through with any threats, the record also said.

A scheduling teleconference call was set for 9 a.m. July 13.

