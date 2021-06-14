Lima man pleads to reduced charges in assault on girlfriend

Jun. 14—LIMA — A Lima man facing the potential of more than two decades behind bars for assaulting and threatening his girlfriend accepted a deal from prosecutors Monday that caps his possible prison sentence to six years.

Dontrell Youngblood, 26, of Lima, could receive an even lesser sentence — depending on his behavior between now and his scheduled Aug. 11 sentencing date. Allen County Common Pleas Judge Terri Kohlrieser approved a request that the Lima man's bond be reinstated and that Youngblood be allowed out of jail on house arrest for a second time.

Youngblood previously posted bond in his case and then promptly violated a house arrest order by going to Marko's Sports and Spirits, a bar on South Main Street. He also failed to appear in court for a scheduled pre-trial hearing.

Attorney Steve Chamberlain of the county's Public Defender office asked the judge to reinstate his client's bond "so he can show the court he can obey the rules."

"Mr. Youngblood, do you live at Marko's?" the judge asked. "No, you don't. House arrest means you stay in your home," the judge stressed.

Youngblood was indicted in March on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification, a felony of the second degree; and a third-degree felony charge of having weapons under disability.

Through the deal with prosecutors, those charges were dismissed, and Youngblood pleaded guilty to two counts contained in a bill of information: attempted felonious assault and having weapons under disability, felonies of the third degree.

The attempted felonious assault charge alleges that Youngblood attempted to cause "serious physical harm" to another with a firearm.

According to court documents, police were dispatched on Jan. 25 to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Brower Road in reference to a 911 hang-up. While en route, officers were advised a female was being threatened with a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Sidney Pederson, who said Youngblood — her boyfriend — struck her in the face with a closed fist and then produced a semi-automatic firearm and pressed it against her jaw.

Youngblood was located near the apartment complex with a loaded magazine for a semi-automatic pistol in his possession, court records show.