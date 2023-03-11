Lima man pleads to weapons charges, carrying drugs into jail

Mar. 10—LIMA — A Lima man who prosecutors claim robbed a Walmart store of $22 worth of merchandise and also brought illicit drugs into the Allen County jail during 2022 pleaded guilty to three felony charges Friday morning in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Darr Robinson Sr., 32, was indicted by a grand jury in January of this year on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony, and two counts of having weapons under disability, felonies of the third degree.

The weapons charges included specifications for the forfeiture of a F.I.E. Titan .25 caliber piston, which Robinson reportedly had on his person at the time of the incidents.

In February of this year the grand jury charged Robinson with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and a third-degree felony count of the illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility — the jail — on or about May 16 of last year.

As part of negotiations with prosecutors, Robinson pleaded guilty to the two counts of weapons under disability and the illegal conveyance charge. In exchange for those pleas, prosecutors dismissed the robbery and drug possession charges.

Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set a sentencing hearing for April 13.

Each third-degree felony charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 36 months, although prison is not mandatory in any of the counts.