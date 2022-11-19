Lima man on probation gets prison for positive drug test

Nov. 18—LIMA — A Lima man who violated his probation was sentenced to four years in prison at a hearing Friday morning.

Kevonta Luster, 23, had been serving community control for second degree felony robbery for a Nov. 21, 2017 incident. On Oct. 18 of this year he was "unnsuccesfully terminated" from reentry court after testing positive for methamphetamine, violating a condition of his probation.

Luster said he violated his probation because he has issues talking to authority figures and so did not share that he was struggling. He said he had been "young and dumb."

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed told Luster he "gave you a big break" by not originally sentencing him to prison. He said at his sentencing, he has thought "maybe this is a young man who can change," but sees now that he still has not.

Reed said Luster had been given every opportunity to change with different community control sanctions, so prison is a more fitting sentence.

Luster will be eligible to apply for judicial release in six months from the time he begins his sentence. He will receive 278 days of jailtime credit — about nine months.